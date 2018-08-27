Nvidia 399.07 drivers are ready for the Battlefield V open beta

Nvidia released a hot, fresh Game Ready driver for its graphics cards today. Version 399.07 offers a refined gaming experience with the Battlefield V open beta, F1 2018, Immortal: Unchained, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Strange Brigade, and Switchblade. The driver adds SLI profiles for F1 2018 and Immortal: Unchained, as well.



A look at Battlefield V's ray-traced reflections

Version 399.07 fixes a number of bugs, too. If setting temporal anti-aliasing to 100% caused a blurry screen in Rainbow Six Siege in stationary scenes, 399.07 wipes the Vaseline off. The company's developers also fixed a blue screen of death that could arise with Oculus VR software. Missing textures on Kepler graphics cards under the Vulkan renderer for Doom's 2016 remake have been found, stability issues in LA Noire VR have been corrected, and stuttering and poor performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 under some settings should be smoothed out. Finally, stutter from windowed G-Sync applications under Windows 10's Spring Creators Update should be banished.

The release notes for version 399.07 don't make any mention of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards, which shouldn't be all that surprising since the pixel-pushers aren't even shipping yet. Developers who are still working on their ray-traced effects will find support for Nvidia's RTX platform on Volta graphics cards, though.

Gamers who want the most up-to-date experience for their GeForce-equipped systems can get the 399.07 driver now from GeForce Experience or download it directly from Nvidia's site.