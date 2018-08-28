Phanteks Evolv X chassis lets powerful systems breathe easy

Phanteks' Enthoo Evolv chassis has become an iconic tower for Mini-ITX, microATX, and ATX builders alike, and the company is letting this design breathe easier with its Evolv X. This case's front panel has deeper cutouts and sits further away from the fans behind it compared to earlier Evolvs. The Evolv X also has full-length mesh vents on its top panel to allow waste heat to escape, compared to the rather tiny slots on earlier iterations of the design.

In keeping with current case design trends, the Evolv X shows off its guts to the world with hinged, tempered-glass panels on its left and right sides. For a clean look behind all that glass, the case hides the hard-drive cage hardpoints in its main chamber behind plastic covers, and it conceals its behind-the-motherboard cable-routing paths behind a separate set of vanity shields.

Thanks to its modular design, the Evolv X starts out with plenty of room inside. The case can swallow tower-style CPU coolers as tall as 7.4" (19 cm) and graphics cards as long as 17.2" (43.5 cm), at least presuming no 3.5" cages are installed in front of the motherboard. Stock cooling comes courtesy of two Phanteks 140-mm fans on the front panel and another 140-mm spinner on the rear panel. Builders can control those fans and more from a single PWM header using the Evolv X's included fan hub.

Liquid-cooling enthusiasts will find plenty of room to work with inside the Evolv X, as well. This case can take a 120-mm or 140-mm radiator on its back panel, 280-mm or 360-mm radiators on its top panel, and 360-mm or 420-mm radiators on its front panel. The top radiator mount can be removed from the case for easy installation of heat exchangers and associated hardware. The case has 95 mm of clearance for radiator stacks on its front panel and 65 mm of clearance above the motherboard. Phanteks also includes pre-punched cutouts for fill and drain valves to make loop maintenance simpler.

For storage, the Evolv X includes four 3.5" brackets that can be installed under its PSU shroud or on hardpoints in its main chamber. Builders can purchase and install six more of those brackets to bring the Evolv X's storage complement to 10 3.5" devices. Owners can also put six 2.5" devices behind the Evolv X's vanity shields, and three more mount points for optional 2.5" brackets can bring the Evolv X's total 2.5" capacity to nine drives.

If a single system isn't enough, Phanteks offers a separate upgrade kit to allow for the installation of a Mini-ITX motherboard on the top panel of the Evolv X, in tandem with the builder's main system. To realize the dual-system dream, builders will need to use one of Phanteks' own Revolt X PSUs. Those power supplies are specifically designed to power dual-system setups.

The Evolv X's front-panel connectivity hides behind a flip-up door. Phanteks includes two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector, and headphone and microphone jacks. The front panel also hides a pair of buttons for the case's integrated RGB LED controller. The Individually-addressable RGB LED strips behind the front panel can be controlled using those buttons or with Asus' Aura Sync and MSI's Mystic Light Sync utilities.

Phanteks will offer the Evolv X in black, gray, and silver finishes. The company didn't provide a date for general availability, but pre-orders for the case are projected to begin shipping September 10. Expect the Evolv X to go for $200 when it hits retail and e-tail shelves.