Bow Tie Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Azulle Inspire fanless Intel Kaby Lake barebones mini-PC review @ PC Perspective
- Gigabyte Aorus B450-I Pro Wifi review @ Guru3D
- T-Force Vulcan & G.Skill Flare X AM4 overclocking @ HardOCP
- Dell P2419H review @ Hexus
- NZXT E850 850W review @ JonnyGuru
- Antec P8 midi-tower case review @ KitGuru
- Review of the six-drive Synology DS1618+ NAS device @ Neowin
- Beyerdynamic MMX 300 2nd generation review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI B360 Gaming Plus & B360 Gaming Arctic review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- 'The Big Bang Theory' is finally ending @ Slashdot
- "Xbox All Access" offers free hardware up front with two-year subscription @ Ars Technica
- Gladius learns all the right lessons from all the wrong Civilizations @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Time-stretching Zoetrope animation runs longer than it should @ HackADay (trippy)
- DJI Mavic Air drone review @ HotHardware
- Autonomous underwater robot hunts and harvests massively invasive lionfish @ New Atlas (sounds like just about the coolest project ever)
Science, technology, and space news
- Prehistoric turtle lacked a shell, but had a beak @ New Atlas
- America's energy department works with Bill Gates to test mini nuclear reactors @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Eaters of shredded cheese straight from the bag at 2 a.m., unite! @ thetakeout.com
- Aorus DDR4 RGB 16GB 3200MHz memory kit review @ Legit Reviews