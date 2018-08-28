Bow Tie Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Azulle Inspire fanless Intel Kaby Lake barebones mini-PC review @ PC Perspective
  2. Gigabyte Aorus B450-I Pro Wifi review @ Guru3D
  3. T-Force Vulcan & G.Skill Flare X AM4 overclocking @ HardOCP
  4. Dell P2419H review @ Hexus
  5. NZXT E850 850W review @ JonnyGuru
  6. Antec P8 midi-tower case review @ KitGuru
  7. Review of the six-drive Synology DS1618+ NAS device @ Neowin
  8. Beyerdynamic MMX 300 2nd generation review @ TechPowerUp
  9. MSI B360 Gaming Plus & B360 Gaming Arctic review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. 'The Big Bang Theory' is finally ending  @ Slashdot
  2. "Xbox All Access" offers free hardware up front with two-year subscription @ Ars Technica
  3. Gladius learns all the right lessons from all the wrong Civilizations @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Time-stretching Zoetrope animation runs longer than it should @ HackADay (trippy)
  2. DJI Mavic Air drone review @ HotHardware
  3. Autonomous underwater robot hunts and harvests massively invasive lionfish @ New Atlas (sounds like just about the coolest project ever)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Prehistoric turtle lacked a shell, but had a beak @ New Atlas
  2. America's energy department works with Bill Gates to test mini nuclear reactors @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Eaters of shredded cheese straight from the bag at 2 a.m., unite! @ thetakeout.com
  2. Aorus DDR4 RGB 16GB 3200MHz memory kit review @ Legit Reviews
