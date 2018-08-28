Radeon Software 18.8.2 provides fire support for Strange Brigade

AMD has released the latest version of its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition drivers. Version 18.8.2 is optimized for Strange Brigade—one of the titles Radeon buyers will currently get for free when they pick up a new RX 570, RX 580, RX Vega 56, or RX Vega 64 card (along with Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Star Control Origins). The 18.8.2 driver also includes optimizations for F1 2018.



Strange Brigade

Beyond those performance optimizations, AMD fixed a litany of bugs in this release. Enabling Frame Rate Target Control and Radeon ReLive's Instant Replay feature will no longer cause instability or stuttering. The Upgrade Advisor will consistently appear in the Radeon Settings game manager screen. Far Cry 5 will no longer exhibit dimmed or gray images with HDR10 on some systems, and it will also no longer hang if a user changes video settings on other configurations. Radeon Chill minimum and maximum frame rate settings will sync across multiple GPUs in a system now, and FreeSync will work properly with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Every driver release also comes with its share of issues, and Radeon Software 18.8.2 is no exception. The company cautions that FreeSync may not kick in for Monster Hunter: World. Recording gameplay with Radeon ReLive in DirectX 12 titles might result in instability with Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 390 cards. If you make a practice of running multiple displays with some off and others on, you might see cursor lag or experience a laggy system. Radeon RX Vega cards might not clock down their memory at idle. Running Strange Brigade's Vulkan renderer across multiple GPUs might cause degraded performance when Enhanced Sync is enabled. Recording gameplay with ReLive while FreeSync is enabled might result in flicker on some displays. Finally, video profiles might not apply properly to video delivered through a web browser.

Interested users can update their AMD graphics drivers through Radeon Settings or download the driver directly from AMD.