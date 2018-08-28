Tuesday deals: an Adata SX8200 960-GB NVMe drive for $230 and more

There's a small cloud of dust in the distance, just above the desert sun and the slowly-rolling balls of tumbleweed. A dark shape in the cloud resolves to a figure with a sombrero and a poncho, astride a racing burro and armed to the teeth. El Dealino is back in town, and with a flourish he opens his poncho and reveals a collection of cut price tags. Ladies swoon and keel over. Dogs bark and end up at his feet. The deals fly all over town.

It's the season of NVMe, and the Adata XPG SX8200 960-GB solid-state drive says "hello there." This byte-flavored gumstick can push up to 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1700 MB/s for writes. We gave this drive's 480-GB version a TR Recommended award, as it's darn fast and has a tasty price. The 960-GB model on hand today will only run you $229.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code ELDORADO. Additionally, the site will offer you 20% back in points on your order, potentially turning this deal into a $184.19 affair if you buy something else later.

says "hello there." This byte-flavored gumstick can push up to 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1700 MB/s for writes. We gave this drive's 480-GB version a TR Recommended award, as it's darn fast and has a tasty price. The 960-GB model on hand today will only run you $229.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code ELDORADO. Additionally, the site will offer you 20% back in points on your order, potentially turning this deal into a $184.19 affair if you buy something else later. We're purveyors of pretty potent poly-cored processors, and the Ryzen 2600X is one of the best examples of the breed. We gave this chip an Editor's Choice upon review thanks to its intoxicating mix of six cores, twelve threads, and a 4.2 GHz boost clock. Meanwhile, the Asus Prime X470-Pro motherboard is as fine a home for that chip as they come. This board has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, multiple M.2 sockets, and full-metal-jacketed main PCIe slots. Additional accoutrements include a Realtek S1220A audio codec, Intel-powered Ethernet, and RGB LED lighting. Newegg will hand you both boxes for the sum total of $344.98, or $50 off what they'd cost individually.

It may be the case that the six CPU cores inside the chip above aren't quite enough. Right this way, sir. Please take a gander at this here AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. You see, you get 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 4-GHz boost clock. The processor will run you $699.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPXRX68. Extreme bragging rights come free.

Over at the peripherals aisle, it's hard to miss the Dell U3415W. This humoungous 34" curved display employs a 10-bit IPS panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. The contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the response time can go as low as 5 ms. The attractive included stand includes height, swivel, and tilt adjustments, to boot. Take this beast display home for $549.99 from Newegg if you use the code EMCPXRW25.

There's a rage lately for compact keyboards, but a good number of folks want a full-sized affair with macro keys, a tank-proof chassis, and RGB LED accents. Enter Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum keyboard and its host of Cherry MX Red switches. The included wrist rest is highway-wide, and the space bar, macro keys, and optional WASD block are all textured for good measure. A keyboard of this caliber usually lands north of $200, but you can have this model for $149.99 from Newegg today if you use the code EMCPXRX43.

Here's the mouse to go along with that keyboard: the SteelSeries Rival 600. Our game nut Zak Killian took a long, hard look at it recently and came away impressed, granting the rodent a TR Recommended award. The deal price of $49.99 over at Amazon turns the purchase decision into a no-brainer, methinks.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.