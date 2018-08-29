Acer XB273K makes 4K, 144 Hz, and G-Sync a bit more accessible

Acer's Predator X27 gives games the full G-Sync HDR treatment, but its $2000 price tag puts it out of reach of all but the most dedicated videophile gamers. The company is making high refresh rates and 4K gaming a little more accessible today at the IFA trade show with its XB273K display. This 27" screen boasts a 3840x2160 resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz, but its HDR star dims to DisplayHDR 400 standards. It's still compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync variable-refresh-rate tech for a tear-free gaming experience.

The XB273HK has an IPS panel capable of reproducing 90% of the DCI P3 color space, meaning it can likely handle 100% of sRGB and then some. Like the Predator X27, the XB273K comes with a shielding hood more typically seen with pro content-creation displays and a fully-adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. At $1299 in the USA and €1499 in the EU, this monitor will still not be cheap, but gamers looking to push pixels with the muscle of a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti will likely find it an agreeable companion. Expect the XB273K to be available in the fourth quarter of this year.