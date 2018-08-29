Acer XV273K brings 4K, 144 Hz, and FreeSync together

Acer isn't saving all of its gaming-monitor fun for Nvidia graphics-card owners this morning. The company is also introducing a brand-new, high-end FreeSync display at IFA called the Nitro XV273K. This 27" panel offers a 4K resolution, 144-Hz refresh rates, and 90% DCI P3 coverage, just like its G-Sync sibling. The XV273K has one other trick up its sleeve for FreeSync users, though. A feature Acer calls Visual Response Boost reduces "moving picture response time" to a claimed 1 ms.

Like the XB273K, the XV273K comes with DisplayHDR 400 certification. Gamers and content professionals alike can tune this display's color reproduction using six-axis adjustment. Unlike the XB273K, the XV273K rings in at under $1000. It'll go for $899 in the USA and €1049 in the Eurozone. Acer says to expect this display on store shelves in the fourth quarter of this year.