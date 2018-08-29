Acer powers up Aspire notebook family with eighth-gen Intel CPUs

Acer's IFA onslaught continues with updates to its Aspire family of notebooks. At the top end of its lineup, the company has tapped Intel's Kaby Lake-G CPUs to power the Aspire 7 conventional notebook. This 15.6", all-metal machine has Core i7-8705G and Core i5-8305G CPU options, both paired with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics. The i7-8705G has four cores and eight threads running at a 3.1-GHz base clock and a 4.1-GHz Turbo Boost peak, while the i5-8305G keeps the same core and thread count but drops back to a 2.8-GHz base clock and a 3.8-GHz peak speed.



Aspire 7

Acer will offer the Aspire 7 with IPS display options ranging up to a 4K panel. The company has shaved down the bezels around the Aspire 7's screen to squeeze its large panel into a smaller body. Buyers can also choose up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory, as much as 512 GB of NVMe storage, and a backlit keyboard. The machine weighs three pounds and measures just two-thirds of an inch thick (16.9 mm) at its thickest point. Acer's press release was mum on port selection, but the Aspire 7 appears to have one USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, a USB Type-C port with support for DisplayPort alternate mode, and an HDMI port. The company hasn't announced pricing or availability for the Aspire 7 just yet.



Aspire 5

Moving down the stack, the Aspire 5 is a 15.6" machine with narrow display bezels and a 1920x1080 IPS display. The company says the Aspire 5 will use Intel eighth-generation Core CPUs, although it didn't note whether options for the latest Whiskey Lake parts would be offered. Some Aspire 5s will also come with GeForce MX150 graphics to allow for better-than-IGP-quality gaming experiences. Acer appears poised to offer three Aspire 5 machines at varying levels of budget-friendliness, ranging from a model with two USB 2.0 ports and a VGA out to one with dual USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and USB Type-C connectivity. These affordable systems will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in December for starting prices of €549 and up.



Aspire 3

The Aspire 3 offers budget-conscious buyers a basic computing experience. Acer uses an unspecified Pentium processor hooked up with as much as 8 GB of DDR4 RAM to power this system's 14", 1920x1080 display. The company focuses more on this system's practicality than its specs, noting its Precision Trackpad, a variety of color options, and even a built-in optical drive. Acer says the Aspire 3 family will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in December with prices starting at €399.