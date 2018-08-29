Dell S2719DC monitor melds DisplayHDR 600 and USB Type-C

A wise man once said, "happiness is a good monitor, but a DisplayHDR model makes you happier still." That's the case with Dell's S2719DC, a 27" pixel slab with a resolution of 2540x1440 and DisplayHDR 600 certification. The IPS panel inside the display's thin bezels has a 1000:1 contrast ratio, maximum brightness of 600 cd/m², and should be able to cover 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. The maximum refresh rate is only 60 Hz, but there's FreeSync support on tap.

Dell justifiably makes a big deal of the monitor's design, as evidenced by the photo above. The S2719DC is only 5.5 mm at its thinnest point at the top, while its fine bottom measures just 29 mm. The bezels are as thin as they come, and the included stand should just about disappear on most desks—although it only provides tilt adjustment.

The port selection includes a USB Type-C connector with 45-W power delivery for charging the device it's connected to, an HDMI input, and two USB downstream ports, one of which can provide up to 7.5 W of juice. Dell says the monitor's available now for $550.