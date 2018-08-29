Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 takes a dip in Amber Lake

Intel's Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake CPUs are here, and Dell is putting them to good use in its XPS 13 2-in-1. The pint-size XPS convertible is fishing two eighth-generation Intel CPU options from Amber Lake: a Core i5-8200Y with a 1.3-GHz base clock and a 3.9-GHz peak Turbo speed, plus a Core i7-8500Y option with a 1.5-GHz base clock and a 4.2-GHz peak Turbo speed. Those options supplement the Kaby Lake Core i5-7Y54 and the Core i7-7Y75.

Those new CPU options power a pair of display choices, both with touch support: one a 3200x1800 pixel array, the other a more conventional 1920x1080. Both claim 400-nit maximum brightness levels, 1000:1 maximum contrast ratios, 72% coverage of the NTSC gamut (or about 100% of sRGB), and IPS-indicative 170° side-to-side viewing angles. Buyers can also configure anywhere from 128 GB–1 TB of NVMe storage and 4 GB–16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR3-1866 RAM.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 offers one Thunderbolt 3 port that Dell says is hooked up to four lanes of PCIe 3.0. The machine also has a single "USB 3.1" Type-C port with power delivery and DisplayPort alternate-mode support. A microSD card reader rounds out this system's peripheral connections.

A 46-Wh battery powers the whole affair. Dell claims 15 hours of run time with light productivity workloads with the base Core i5 model and its 1920x1080 display. Upgrading to the Core i7 CPU, the 3200x1800 display, 16 GB of RAM, and the 1-TB SSD will cut that time down to eight hours, 35 minutes. A Windows Hello-ready web cam sits below the display for facial authentication.

XPS 13 2-in-1 systems with Amber Lake CPUs will be available starting September 11 from $999.99.