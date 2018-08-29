Dell makes a Whiskey Lake cocktail with new Inspiron 15 7000 PCs

Dell's making a bunch of announcements at IFA today. The company has a whole list of new laptops for home and business users, as well as a few new displays at the show. Arguably the most interesting of the new machines are the new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptops. Dell is offering these machines in flavors with 13", 15", and 17" displays. Let's have a gander at 'em.



Dell Inspiron 17 7786

The largest of the machines gets the beautifully-descriptive moniker Inspiron 7786. Buyers will have their choice of the brand-new Core i5-8265U or the Core i7-8565U and its scorching 4.6 GHz turbo speed. Graphics processing will be handled by a GeForce MX150 and sent to a 17.3" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen. The machine has two SO-DIMM slots, into which Dell will install up to 16 GB of RAM.

Storage options for the Inspiron 7786 include NVMe SSDs as large as 512 GB, 5400-RPM hard drives as large as 2 TB, or your pick of both. The machine also supports Optane Memory caching for the system disk if you go with a hard drive-only config, although doing so will take up the machine's single M.2 socket. A pair of USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a combo audio jack comprise the external connections, which means there's no Ethernet jack. You do get 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi, though.



Dell Inspiron 15 7586 in Abyss Black

Stepping down to the smaller Inspiron 7586, we see much of the same. It has identical CPU options to its bigger brother, and while the GeForce MX150 is still available, users can opt to skip it and use Intel's UHD Graphics 620 IGP exclusively. For the attached panel you can pick a 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS screen or a 3840x2160 IPS display. Both are touch-capable and support a not-included Active Pen. Dell says that the lower-resolution screen has a typical brightness of 200 cd/m², while the 4K display shines at 300 cd/m².

For the most part, the rest of the Inspiron 7586 is identical to its larger sibling. You can get up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory running at 2666 MT/s, and it's still socketed. Dell does offer a 1-TB NVMe SSD as an option on this machine, but otherwise the storage options match those of the 17" version. It even has the same external connections as the 7786. However, while the larger Inspiron only comes in silver, the 7586 with the 4K screen will come as an all-black model signifying its premium status.



Dell Inspiron 13 7386

Finally, the smallest of the new Inspirons is the Inspiron 7386. It onces again makes use of the latest 15-W Intel CPUs, but this machine loses the option for the discrete GeForce MX150 graphics card. Intel's UHD Graphics 620 will power your choice of 13.3" displays in 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 resolutions. As before, both are touch-enabled IPS displays with support for a sold-separately Active Pen, and choosing the UHD screen will get you a black chassis.

This machine's RAM is soldered-down, so when you buy it you'll have to choose between 8 GB or 16 GB of the stuff. The Inspiron 7386 doesn't come with a hard drive, but you can choose from NVMe SSDs up to 1 TB in capacity. Likely owing to the smaller size of the machine, it loses one of the Type-A USB ports compared to the other two new Inspirons, but otherwise the external connections are the same.

All three of these new machines will be available on October 2 direct from Dell. The company says that the 13" model will start at $880, the 15" model will begin at $850, and the 17" machine will start at $1100.