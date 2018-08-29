Acer Chromebook 514 is ready for the back-to-school season

The popularity of Chromebooks seems to be rising all the time, and Acer's intent on capitalizing on it. At IFA in Berlin, the company's showing off its nifty Chromebook 514. This 14" machine looks and likely feels like a premium affair thanks to its metal chassis and trackpad covered with a slice of Gorilla Glass.

Those aren't the only accoutrements on hand, though. The display is a 1920x1080 affair with optional touch functionality, and its bezels are a mere 6 mm thick. We don't know what CPUs lie inside the Chromebook 514, though. The machine carries two USB Type-C ports, one of which is used for charging. You also get two Type-A ports to avoid having to purchase fruit-flavored dongles.

Acer says the Chromebook 514's battery should be good four 12 hours of usage, and the backlit keyboard should help hunt-and-peckers improve their typing skills. The machine will be available in October in North America for $350, and in Europe for 349€.