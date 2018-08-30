Frankenstein Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Thanks to Shortbread, I now know that I share a birthday with Mary Shelley.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Does StoreMI Bring AMD on par with Intel Optane memory caching? @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI MEG X399 Creation review @ bit-tech
  3. Asustor AS4004T 10 Gigabit NAS review @ Guru3D
  4. Toshiba XG6 NVMe SSD review @ HotHardware
  5. Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M review @ KitGuru
  6. Silverstone Redline RL07 review @ TechPowerUp
  7. $400 12-core Threadripper: But is it worth it? @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Nintendo shuts down tool used to build Pokémon fan games @ Ars Technica
  2. RimWorld beta 19 out now, adding bridges and new turrets @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Last Tide is battle royale with sharks, out now in early access @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I finally caved to the battle royale trend and picked this up, it's not bad)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. A CNC woodworking tool that does the hard parts @ HackADay
  2. Where's the cat? Locating your moggy without eating batteries @ HackADay (moggy? huh...)
  3. Modular hexa-hives claimed to be better for your bees @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Structure construction completed as Orion begins final assembly @ New Atlas
  2. Autonomous pods make eye contact with pedestrians @ New Atlas
  3. Researchers find way to spy on remote screens—through the webcam mic @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. 'Move with the cheese' has become the unofficial slogan of Bachelor In Paradise @ ftw.usatoday.com
