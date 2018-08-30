Frankenstein Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Does StoreMI Bring AMD on par with Intel Optane memory caching? @ PC Perspective
- MSI MEG X399 Creation review @ bit-tech
- Asustor AS4004T 10 Gigabit NAS review @ Guru3D
- Toshiba XG6 NVMe SSD review @ HotHardware
- Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M review @ KitGuru
- Silverstone Redline RL07 review @ TechPowerUp
- $400 12-core Threadripper: But is it worth it? @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Nintendo shuts down tool used to build Pokémon fan games @ Ars Technica
- RimWorld beta 19 out now, adding bridges and new turrets @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Last Tide is battle royale with sharks, out now in early access @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I finally caved to the battle royale trend and picked this up, it's not bad)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- A CNC woodworking tool that does the hard parts @ HackADay
- Where's the cat? Locating your moggy without eating batteries @ HackADay (moggy? huh...)
- Modular hexa-hives claimed to be better for your bees @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- Structure construction completed as Orion begins final assembly @ New Atlas
- Autonomous pods make eye contact with pedestrians @ New Atlas
- Researchers find way to spy on remote screens—through the webcam mic @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- 'Move with the cheese' has become the unofficial slogan of Bachelor In Paradise @ ftw.usatoday.com