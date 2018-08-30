Apple announces special event for September 12

Apple typically announces new iPhone hardware in the fall, and it appears that fact will be as constant as the seasons themselves. Members of the press have received an invitation to the company's headquarters in Cupertino, CA for a September 12 presentation that will presumably cover new iOS hardware.

Apple event invite just arrived! Sept 12, as predicted. pic.twitter.com/qSRerl84OH — nilay patel (@reckless) August 30, 2018

The well-sourced reporters at Bloomberg suggest that the company will be bringing the edge-to-edge screen design (and possibly the dreaded notch) of the iPhone X to three new iPhone models, including a new high-end model with a 6.5" OLED screen, an updated iPhone X-type device, and a lower-end model that keeps the nearly-all-screen design but uses an LCD panel and an aluminum band around its edges to reduce costs.

Bloomberg also claims all three phones will use the home-button-free gesture interface introduced by the iPhone X. Of course, improvements to the camera and SoC inside the devices could also be on the menu. We'll find out for certain in a couple of weeks.