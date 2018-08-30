Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a thin slice of creative power

ThinkPads might be famous for their design, but they're not necessarily machines designers and other creative types use all that often. Lenovo wants to change that with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This thin-and-light, 15.6" slice of black hides Coffee Lake six-core mobile CPUs and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q graphics inside its 0.7" (17.8 mm)-thick shell. The entire machine weighs 3.75 lb, according to The Verge.



Image: Lenovo, via Ars Technica

The Verge also notes that buyers will have the ability to configure the X1 Extreme with as much as 64 GB of DDR4 RAM and as much as 2 TB of NVMe storage. The machine will have two M.2 slots to handle blazing-fast gumsticks, according to Lenovo. Coffee Lake Core i7s will top CPU choices at launch, while a version with Intel's Core i9-8950HK inside will become available in December.

Lenovo will offer prosumers two display options: a 1920x1080 IPS display or a 4K option with 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut. Lenovo says the 4K option will also include Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos audio processing. Ars Technica says the X1 Extreme will come with two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI out, gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5, and an SD card reader.

The company says the X1 Extreme also has an integrated camera shutter for its Windows Hello-compatible webcam and a fingerprint reader. An 85-Wh battery with fast-charging support lets Lenovo claim as much as 15 hours of battery life, but expect that figure to drop precipitously with the 4K display and lots of RAM or storage inside. The company expects to begin shipping the X1 Extreme next month starting from $1859.