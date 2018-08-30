Deals of the day: an ASRock B350 motherboard for $50 and more

Howdy, folks. Bruno is on vacation today, but I've taken up his deal-sniffing mantle to find you the best discounts around on PC hardware right now. Here's what I found.

ASRock's Pro4 motherboards are popular with Intel and AMD builders alike for their reasonable quality at affordable prices, and the AB350M Pro4 is ready to handle value-packed Ryzen builds. It has a quartet of USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.0 Type-C port on its back panel, a single PCIe x4 M.2 slot connected directly to the CPU, a budget-friendly microATX form factor, and an incredible $49.99 price tag after a $10 mail-in rebate.

If your tastes run toward Coffee Lake, Newegg has Gigabyte's Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 motherboard on sale for $150, or $50 off, with the promo code EMCPXSP33. This is a fully-featured board ready to handle all but the most extreme Coffee Lake overclocks. It has four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports on its back panel, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and—of course—copious RGB LEDs.

Newegg also has the M.2 version of Samsung's 860 EVO 1-TB SATA SSD on sale for $189.99 with promo code EMCPXSP53. At 19¢ a gig, this is a fine balance of capacity and performance for a big chunk of solid-state storage.

If you value performance to go with your capacity, Newegg also has Samsung's 960 Evo 1-TB NVMe SSD on sale for $289.99, no code required. The company will throw in a free Far Cry 5 game code with your purchase, as well, a $60 value on its own. As far as we can tell, this is one of the lowest prices ever for this drive, and it's an all-around awesome performer. Amazon will sell you the 960 EVO for the same price, too, if you'd rather source it from there.

Midrange graphics-card prices are finally approaching sanity again, and MSI's Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G is exemplary of the trend. This pixel-pusher has a dual-fan cooler, two each of DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, and a 1366-MHz boost clock range. Newegg will sell you this card for $209.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate card, or below the RX 580 8 GB's suggested price of $229.99.

4K monitors are another product category that has gotten more affordable of late, and LG's 27UD58P-B is a fine example. This display is a pretty standard IPS monitor with a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 5-ms response time, and 72% coverage of the NTSC color space (or about 100% of sRGB, give or take). It can sync up with FreeSync-capable graphics cards within a rather narrow 48-Hz-to-60-Hz range as a bonus. If you want to dive in, this monitor will run you just $259.99 with promo code EMCPXSP36.

