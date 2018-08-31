AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2950X hits store shelves

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2950X earned a TR Editor's Choice award from yours truly when we reviewed it, and that CPU is now available to those planning new high-end system builds. Newegg now has the Threadripper 2950X in stock, and the chip is also available at Amazon.

While the Threadripper 2950X is still an impressive performer, it's worth noting that the newer chip doesn't outpace its predecessor, the Threadripper 1950X, by all that much in our benchmarks. As a product riding off into the sunset, the 1950X is available for just $714 on Amazon, and it could be a real deal for folks who want to build a high-end desktop system for less. You can't lose either way.