Labor Day deals: a Radeon RX 570 4 GB for $185 and more

Many American gerbils are likely winding down in preparation for the long weekend here in the States, and what better way to celebrate Labor Day than spending some of your hard-earned cash on deeply discounted PC hardware? Here's what we found in our follow-up search to yesterday's best.

Folks who want a lot of gaming power for not a lot of cash could do far worse than Gigabyte's Radeon RX 570 4 GB card. This pixel-pusher's extra gig of memory sets it apart from the comparably-priced and similarly-adept GTX 1060 3 GB, but it's been impossible to find for anything approaching its $169 suggested price for months and months now. Wait no more, though, because this RX 570 is available for $184.99 with promo code EMCPXSE47 at Newegg.

Every dollar counts in budget system builds, and budget gaming rigs especially can make use of a spinning hard drive's generous capacity for the dollar. Western Digital's Blue 1-TB hard drive rarely goes on deep discount, but Newegg has this drive for just $39.99 with promo code EMCPXSE22. That's as little as this slice of spinning rust has ever sold for.

If you're looking for a speedier terabyte of storage, the M.2 version of Crucial's MX500 SATA SSD is going for $184.99, or just 18.5¢/gig, with promo code EMCPXSE23. The MX500 is among our go-to picks for SATA SSDs thanks to its solid performance and generally low price, and this deep discount just makes it that much more appealing.

Need a lot of fast DDR4 RAM? Prices for dense DDR4 kits haven't quite come back to earth yet, but Newegg will sell you a 32-GB set of G.Skill's Ripjaws V memory running at 3200 MT/s for just $280.99, no code required. This memory has 16-18-18-38 timings—not the tightest ever—but if you need capacity for cheap, that's the tradeoff you'll have to make for what is the cheapest 2-by-16-GB kit on Newegg right now.

Good and cheap are two words that rarely go together when one shops cases, but Thermaltake's Core V21 could be the exception to that rule. This microATX cube case has a side-panel window to show off your handiwork, plus fully-ventilated right and top panels with magnetic dust filters to keep it all clean. A single included 200-mm fan keeps components cool. This case can be yours for $59.99, but that's not the hook. A $25 mail-in rebate could take its price as low as $34.99 if you're willing to gamble.

