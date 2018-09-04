Samsung delivers four fresh data-center SSDs for every need

SSDs are displacing hard drives in the data center just as they are for desktops and notebooks, and Samsung is introducing four sets of data-center SSDs today to ride that wave. The 860 DCT, 883 DCT, 983 DCT, and 983 ZET families cover a wide range of solid-state bases for the modern data center. Before we dive into each of these drives' raisons d'être, have a rather intimidating table with all of their vital specs.

860 DCT 883 DCT 983 DCT 983 ZET Interface SATA 6 Gbps SATA 6 Gbps PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.2b PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.2b Form factor 2.5-inch 2.5-inch U.2 (2.5-inch 7mmT) , M.2 (22110) HHHL add-in card Hardware NAND Samsung V-NAND Samsung V-NAND Samsung V-NAND Samsung Low Latency V-NAND Controller MJX MJX Phoenix Phoenix DRAM 4 GB LPDDR4 (3.84 TB)

2 GB LPDDR4 (1.92 TB)

1 GB LPDDR4 (960 GB) 4 GB LPDDR4 (3.84 TB)

2 GB LPDDR4 (1.92 TB)

1 GB LPDDR4 (960 GB)

512 MB LPDDR4 (480 GB, 240 GB) 3GB LPDDR4 (1.92 TB)

1.5GB LPDDR4 (960 GB) 1.5 GB LPDDR4 Capacities 3.84 TB

1.92 TB

960 GB 3.84 TB

1.92 TB

960 GB

480 GB

240 GB 1.92 TB

960 GB 960 GB

480 GB Sequential read/write Up to 550/520 MB/s Up to 550/520 MB/s Up to 3,000/1,900 MB/s

(U.2 1.92 TB)

Up to 3,000/1,050 MB/s

(U.2 960 GB)

Up to 3,000/1,400 MB/s

(M.2 1.92 TB)

Up to 3,000/1,100 MB/s

(M.2 960 GB) Up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s Power loss protection Not provided Provided Provided Provided Data encryption Class 0 (AES 256) Class 0 (AES 256) Class 0 (AES 256), TCG/Opal Class 0 (AES 256), TCG/Opal Endurance

(total bytes written) Up to 1,396 TB (3.84 TB)

Up to 698 TB (1.92 TB)

Up to 349 TB (960 GB) Up to 5,466 TB (3.84 TB)

Up to 2,733 TB (1.92 TB)

Up to 1,366 TB (960 GB)

Up to 683 TB (480 GB)

Up to 341 TB (240 GB) Up to 2,733 TB (1.92 TB)

Up to 1,366 TB (960 GB) Up to 17,520 TB (960 GB)

Up to 7,440 TB (480 GB) Warranty Up to 5-year limited warranty Up to 5-year limited warranty Up to 5-year limited warranty Up to 5-year limited warranty

Starting out, the 860 DCT family of SSDs is meant to offer solid-state performance and a lower total cost of ownership compared to hard drives in read-heavy applications. Samsung envisions the 860 DCT as a workhorse in content delivery networks' data centers and rates it for 0.2 drive writes per day (DWPD). The 860 DCT isn't really new—Samsung introduced it back in May of this year—but the company is reiterating its position in this new product stack.

The 883 DCT is the second SATA 6 Gbps SSD Samsung is touting this morning. The 883 DCT is meant to be a more robust drive than the 860 DCT for the care and feeding of critical data. It has power-loss protection that the 860 DCT does not and also offers what Samsung describes as end-to-end data protection. Samsung also says the 860 DCT is designed to deliver a high quality of service, and it's available in a wide range of capacities. The company rates the 883 DCT for 0.8 DWPD across all of its sizes.

The 983 DCT is the first step up to the performance of NVMe in Samsung's data-center lineup. This drive tips its performance balance in favor of read speeds, even if its sequential write performance is still well in excess of Samsung's data-center SATA offerings. The company suggests this drive will be ideal for real-time analytics work. The company will package 983 DCT drives in both M.2 and U.2 form factors, and it rates them for 0.8 DWPD.

Finally, the 983 ZET is an ultra-high-end NVMe drive that Samsung is positioning as a cache drive for applications like NoSQL databases that need plenty of storage for large data sets in addition to the highest performance possible. This drive's name, form factor, use of low-latency V-NAND, and colossal endurance all suggest the 983 ZET is the latest drive under Samsung's Z-SSD umbrella, although the company didn't use that name in reference to this drive's media.

As this article goes live, I'm on a plane to New York City to learn more about Samsung's latest data-center SSDs. Let us know what you'd like to know about these drives and we'll see what we can find out.