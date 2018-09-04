Eat an Extra Dessert Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Tonight, at my house, sushi will count as desert.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix X470-I Gaming review @ bit-tech
  2. Deepcool Gamerstorm Castle 240 RGB AIO review @ Guru3D
  3. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X overclocking @ HardOCP
  4. Cooler Master MasterBox MB511 review @ Hexus
  5. EVGA 450BV 450W review @ JonnyGuru
  6. SMI SM2262EN high-performance SSD controller preview @ Legit Reviews
  7. Cougar Revenger S review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Unpaid and abused: moderators speak out against Reddit @ Slashdot
  2. Subnautica standalone expansion Below Zero announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. After 24 years, Doom II's final secret has been found! @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Lego built a drivable Bugatti Chiron out of a million pieces of Technic @ Ars Technica
  2. DJI Mavic 2 review @ TechCrunch
  3. Doing logic analysis to get around the CatGenie's DRM @ HackADay
  4. Metroid, Zelda, and Castelvania auto-mapped with NES emulation & heuristics @ HackADay (if you're looking for a good read today, this is my top pick)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Could the Airfish-8 finally get the Wing In Ground Effect Vehicle up and running? @ New Atlas
  2. Roll-up tablet is both cutting-edge and mega-retro @ New Atlas
  3. Whose name should be on the laws of physics for an expanding universe? @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. LED-ifying a guitar @ HackADay (sorry, Bruno)
  2. These tasty Uzbek cheese balls can last for years @ ozy.com
  3. EAT CHEESE LIVE FOREVER EAT CHEESE NEVER DIE @ washingtonpost.com (this is the "best" cheese link you'll ever get from me)
