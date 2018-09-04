Eat an Extra Dessert Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Strix X470-I Gaming review @ bit-tech
- Deepcool Gamerstorm Castle 240 RGB AIO review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X overclocking @ HardOCP
- Cooler Master MasterBox MB511 review @ Hexus
- EVGA 450BV 450W review @ JonnyGuru
- SMI SM2262EN high-performance SSD controller preview @ Legit Reviews
- Cougar Revenger S review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Unpaid and abused: moderators speak out against Reddit @ Slashdot
- Subnautica standalone expansion Below Zero announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- After 24 years, Doom II's final secret has been found! @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Lego built a drivable Bugatti Chiron out of a million pieces of Technic @ Ars Technica
- DJI Mavic 2 review @ TechCrunch
- Doing logic analysis to get around the CatGenie's DRM @ HackADay
- Metroid, Zelda, and Castelvania auto-mapped with NES emulation & heuristics @ HackADay (if you're looking for a good read today, this is my top pick)
Science, technology, and space news
- Could the Airfish-8 finally get the Wing In Ground Effect Vehicle up and running? @ New Atlas
- Roll-up tablet is both cutting-edge and mega-retro @ New Atlas
- Whose name should be on the laws of physics for an expanding universe? @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- LED-ifying a guitar @ HackADay (sorry, Bruno)
- These tasty Uzbek cheese balls can last for years @ ozy.com
- EAT CHEESE LIVE FOREVER EAT CHEESE NEVER DIE @ washingtonpost.com (this is the "best" cheese link you'll ever get from me)