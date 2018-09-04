Tuesday deals: a Micron 1100 2-TB solid-state drive for $252 and more

Howdy, gerbils! We hope y'all enjoyed Labor Day, probably with some some judicious BBQing. Around here, I joined the festivities of the Zigurfest music festival during the weekend and helped out at one of the stages, but I spent Labor Day Monday doing little of use except unclogging the dishwasher drain. Basically, I did nearly nothing, and it was everything that I thought it could be. Today, though, it's back to full-bore work, and we have some sweet deals for you.

We're kicking off today with a familiar face: the Micron 1100 2-TB solid-state drive. This jug o' files can push up to 530 MB/s when doing sequential reads, and up to 500 MB/s when writing. Random I/O speeds are nothing to sneeze at either, at 92K IOPS for reads and 83K IOPS when writing. Rakuten will sell you this drive for a low, low $251.59 with the checkout code SAVE15.

Next up, an item equally big, but of another category. The Asus ROG PG348Q is a 34" curved display with a 3440x1440 IPS panel. This monitor is infused with G-Sync goodness, and the maximum refresh rate is 100 Hz. The included stand is height-adjustable, and you also get a USB hub and built-in speakers. Take this monitor home for $849.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCPYPT34.

We'd wager a good number of you are eyeballing a Coffee Lake build, and we have just the right cornerstone for that. The EVGA Z370 FTW is a meaty affair, packed with three M.2 sockets (one of them for Wi-Fi cards), metal-reinforced DIMM slots and main PCI slots, and VRM heatsinks. Additional niceties include Intel-powered Ethernet and a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec. Get this mobo for a mere $119.99 from Amazon. That's pretty darn low, to our reckoning.

Nobody should ever compute without a UPS like the Cyberpower GX1325U. This unit has a capacity of 1325 VA and enough punch to push 810 W to its connected equipment. There are two handy USB ports up front, just below an ever-so-pretty LCD readout. Secure your gear and your data for just $119.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCPYPT28.

Last but by no means least, a Dell G5 laptop ready for gaming on the go. The particular model on hand packs a mighty Core i7-8570H processor next to a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of its own memory. Additional specs include 8 GB of system RAM, and a combo storage setup with a 128-GB SSD coupled with a 1-TB spinner. Walmart will let you have this lappie for just $799.99. That's a darn low price for this much horsepower.

