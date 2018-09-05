Canon shatters the mirror with EOS R full-frame camera

It's full-frame mirrorless camera season, and Canon is going hunting with its new EOS R body and RF lenses. Like Sony, Nikon, Fuji, Panasonic, and Olympus cameras before it, Canon has dropped the flipping mirror from the EOS R to allow its lens designers greater freedom to produce smaller, higher-performance lenses and allow for better communication between body and glass.

The system starts with the EOS R body and its new RF mount. This is a 30.3-MP shooter with an 8-FPS continuous shooting speed. Its sensitivity ranges from ISO 100 to ISO 40,000, and Canon includes pushed modes to ISO 102,400. The body integrates Canon's pioneering Dual Pixel AF technology with a claimed 5,655 manually-selectable focus points. The system can function even with lenses whose diaphragms open no wider than (or are restricted to) f/11.

For videographers, the EOS R will deliver 4K video at up to 30 FPS, and it can output 10-bit 4:2:2 footage to an external recorder. The EOS R will support a Canon Log color profile to allow colorists plenty of latitude when grading footage.

Canon also has four RF lenses ready to go for the EOS R. The RF 28-70 mm L offers an f/2 maximum aperture that's rare in normal zooms for full-frame cameras. The RF 50 mm f/1.2 L continues Canon's tradition of ultra-fast normal lenses. The RF 24-105 mm f/4 L offers a moderately fast constant aperture and a wide focal length range. Finally, a 35-mm f/1.8 Macro serves as a fast mild wide-angle that can get up close in a pinch.

All RF lenses have a separate control ring on their barrels that can be used to adjust shutter speed, aperture, exposure compensation, and possibly more. RF lenses will show information like subject distance and focal length in the finder so that the photographer doesn't need to lower the camera to confirm key details of their setup.

Like Nikon, Canon will allow users of its existing camera systems to adapt their EF and EF-S lenses to the EOS R body. The company is making three such adapters: one that simply mechanically couples EF lenses to the EOS R, one that adds the RF control ring to EF lenses, and a third that allows the use of drop-in filters with specialized lenses like the EF 11-24 mm f/4 L.

The EOS R body itself will arrive next month for $2299, body-only. Canon will also bundle the EOS R with the 24-105 mm f/4 L lens for $3399.

As for lenses, the RF 50 mm f/1.2 L will be available in October for $2299. The RF 28-70 mm f/2 L lens will list for $2999, the RF 24-105 mm f/4 L will carry a $1099 sticker, and the RF 35 mm f/1.8 Macro will sticker at $499.99. Those three lenses will be available in December.

The basic EF-EOS R adapter will list for $99.99, while the EF-EOS R control ring adapter will command $199.99. Both adapters will be available next month. The EF-EOS R drop-in filter mount adapter will list for $399.99 with a variable ND filter or $299.99 with a circular polarizer inside. Either way, that adapter will be available in February of next year.