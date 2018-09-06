Fight Procrastination Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Sounds like a good plan for tomorrow.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte Aero 15W review @ bit-tech
  2. Dell XPS 15 (9570) review @ HotHardware
  3. SteelSeries QcK Limited review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Limited-edition Xbox controller helps greasy gamers get a grip @ New Atlas
  2. Jagged Alliance: Rage comes sneaking out of the jungle in three weeks @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Skies Above the Reich flies circles around the competition @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Owners really like their robot vacuums, survey says @ New Atlas (heck yeah we do)
  2. Uber will turn your smartphone into an automatic crash detector @ Slashdot
  3. Robots invade your personal space @ HackADay (not a great headline, but story is worth a look)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Amazon achieved a market value of $1,000,000,000,000 @ Ars Technica
  2. TiVo says it will discontinue support for dial-up service later this month @ Slashdot
  3. Russian space chief vows to find "full name" of technician who caused ISS leak @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. This 7,200-year-old cheese stands alone among world's oldest @ cnn.com (wait, then what was this?)
