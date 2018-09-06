Fight Procrastination Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Gigabyte Aero 15W review @ bit-tech
- Dell XPS 15 (9570) review @ HotHardware
- SteelSeries QcK Limited review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Limited-edition Xbox controller helps greasy gamers get a grip @ New Atlas
- Jagged Alliance: Rage comes sneaking out of the jungle in three weeks @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Skies Above the Reich flies circles around the competition @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Owners really like their robot vacuums, survey says @ New Atlas (heck yeah we do)
- Uber will turn your smartphone into an automatic crash detector @ Slashdot
- Robots invade your personal space @ HackADay (not a great headline, but story is worth a look)
Science, technology, and space news
- Amazon achieved a market value of $1,000,000,000,000 @ Ars Technica
- TiVo says it will discontinue support for dial-up service later this month @ Slashdot
- Russian space chief vows to find "full name" of technician who caused ISS leak @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things