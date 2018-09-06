Thursday deals: a 240-Hz Alienware G-Sync display for $380 and more

Have we ever talked about Two Point Hospital? Well, it's out now and pretty much as its name implies, it's what Theme Hospital 2.0 would have been. I've played a bit yesterday and it's pretty much everything I hoped for, even if it doesn't exactly tread new ground. And hey, now you can have non-square rooms, and you can... move them. You heard right. Right now, though, our task is filtering the multitude of deals on hand. We therefore present you the finest six of the lot. Enjoy.

The first item on the docket today is the Alienware AW2518H. This 25" gaming monitor is one of the finest samples of the breed, thanks to its stratospheric 240-Hz refresh rate and support for G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology. The resolution is 1920x1080 to ease the burden on graphics cards. Despite the use of a TN panel, the AW2518H can hit a brightness level of 400 cd/m² and has a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Get your gaming on for $379.99 from Best Buy.

Today's apparently monitor day, since we have a couple more items of interest in that department. The LG 27MU58-B is a 27" display bearing an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and FreeSync support. The rest of the specs aren't earth-shattering, but that's fine with us since the price tag is an absurd $249.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCPYPV59. We'll repeat: only $250 for a quality 4K IPS display.

The trifecta of pixel-windows is complete with the LG 32GK850G. This large-format gaming screen uses a VA panel with a resolution of 2560x1440, a 144-Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 165 Hz), and support for G-Sync. That's not all, though. There's an RGB LED light ring around the back, along with a USB hub with charging support. The included stand is height-adjustable, too. Newegg will let you take this display home for $599.99 with the promo code EMCPYPT27.

Since we're on the topic of peripherals, we'd like you to take a look at the Aukey KM-G7 keyboard. This tenkeyless affair comes with Outemu blue switches, LED lighting, n-key rollover, and a sparse design that should make it an easy fit for any desk. Amazon will let you have it for $25.83 with the checkout code MT3MZVCY. I own the regular, non-lit version of this clicker, and I've always felt like I'd robbed a stagecoach by getting it for only 26€.

Kids are going back to school, and RAM prices are back to where they should be. The Corsair Vengeance RGB 16-GB kit of two DDR4 modules clocked at 3000 MT/s is currently selling for just $149.99 at Newegg.

The last piece of today's puzzle is the EVGA Supernova 850 G3 power supply. This unit requires little introduction, and it has fully modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and a $99.99 price tag at Newegg. There's a $20 rebate card available, too.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.