AMD debuts Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X for prebuilt PCs

AMD announced two new second-generation Ryzen CPUs this morning. The Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X bring Precision Boost 2 and XFR 2 to quad-core Ryzens without integrated graphics, but there's a catch: these chips appear to be available exclusively to system integrators and OEMs for use in prebuilt systems. AMD is debuting the Ryzen 5 2500X in cooperation with Acer in the form of the Nitro 50 desktop PC.

price Ryzen 7 2700X 8/16 3.7 4.3 20 MB 105 W $329 Ryzen 7 2700 3.2 4.1 65 W $299 Ryzen 5 2600X 6/12 3.6 4.2 19 MB 95 W $229 Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 3.9 65 W $199 Ryzen 5 2500X 4/8 3.6 4.0 10 MB N/A Ryzen 3 2300X 4/4 3.5 4.0

AMD says the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X each use a single enabled core complex (or CCX) from the two available on Pinnacle Ridge Zeppelin dies to get their four cores. Recall that the Ryzen 5 1500X instead used two cores from each CCX to get its core count. A consequence of this architectural change versus the Ryzen 5 1500X is that the Ryzen 5 2500X now has 8 MB of L3 cache, down from 16 MB. That puts both the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X on par with the Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 on a cache-capacity basis.

The Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X are, in theory, fully unlocked and support AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive feature for all-core overclocking within AMD's Ryzen Master utility. First-generation Ryzen CPUs and motherboards don't support Precision Boost Overdrive.

While a pair of CPUs exclusive to system integrators and OEMs might seem odd, that fact makes sense given how the rest of AMD's 2018 product stack looks. The company already has "first-generation-plus" Ryzen quad-core APUs in the form of the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G, and AMD's own efforts to democratize higher-core-count chips has rendered quad-core parts without integrated graphics a distinctly niche market.

OEMs that want to build gaming PCs with discrete graphics cards inside probably want all 16 lanes of PCIe that Ryzen CPUs offer, but they can likely do without the Vega IGP on those parts. In that way, then, the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X fill an important niche for AMD's partners, but it's not terribly shocking that DIY builders aren't being granted access to these parts as processors-in-boxes.