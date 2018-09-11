Unboxing and experimenting with Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller

As promised last week, I took some time to record the process of taking my recently delivered Xbox Adaptive Controller out of its packaging—otherwise known as an unboxing video. As advertised, the packaging made it extremely easy to access the controller. The box kind of just melted out of the way, even though it was obviously protecting the contents well. I'm hard-pressed to find anything to complain about. See for yourself.



Yeah, I think I'm going to stick to writing.

After I got it out of the box, I had to play with this thing just a bit. It paired easily over Bluetooth and showed up in Windows' Game Controllers Control Panel pane, just like you'd expect. As soon as I had the built-in buttons lighting up on the screen, I tried out the two external switches I'd picked up for testing . No surprises there: plugged into the 3.5mm audio jacks on the back of the controller, the buttons worked perfectly. That only left me with one thing to double check before moving forward with my master plan.

Oh yes, these are fertile lands... Oh yes, these are fertile lands...

Sacrificing an audio cable and stripping the wires was all it took to confirm that, yes, it's really going to be that easy to make a DIY controller from basically any switches that tickle my fancy. Sweet. I've already got some unorthodox plans for crafting everything together and I'd love to hear your thoughts, as well. Let me know what you think and I'll be back when I've got something cool to share.