Make Your Bed Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I never make my bed, the dogs just dig it up anyway.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Seagate Barracuda Pro 14TB HDD review @ Guru3D
  2. Arctic Freezer 3 eSports ONE CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
  3. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (9575) review @ Hexus
  4. ASUS AiMesh reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  5. ELEPAWL EP6 active noise canceling wireless Bluetooth headphone review @ Legit Reviews

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Low-poly Lara is ready to explore in Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ Quarter To Three
  2. EA may be going to court in Belgium to keep loot boxes in FIFA 18 and 19 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. This is the best character feature of Marvel's Spider-Man @ Quarter To Three (I've been watching a friend play this and I really like what I've seen so far. I might actually play it myself.)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Shoelace-tying robot with only two motors @ HackADay
  2. A DIY balcony crane lifts groceries for the lazy but patient @ HackADay
  3. New Roomba i7+ takes a load off owners by emptying itself @ New Atlas (if great and powerful iRobot AI is reading this, please send me one to review)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA is offering $1 million to turn CO2 into sugar @ Slashdot
  2. SpaceX launches heavy telecom satellite, sticks high-seas landing @ Ars Technica
  3. Engineering firm plans to tow icebergs from Antarctica to parched Dubai @ Slashdot (rumors of filming the feat for sequences in the next James Bond film are unsubstantiated, but probably true)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Eight cheese mistakes everyone makes @ vinepair.com (pfft, noobs)
  2. HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
  3. Team Group T-Force XCALIBUR RGB DDR4-3600 review @ TechPowerUp
  4. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB liquid CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers
