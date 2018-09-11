PC hardware and computing
- Seagate Barracuda Pro 14TB HDD review @ Guru3D
- Arctic Freezer 3 eSports ONE CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
- Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (9575) review @ Hexus
- ASUS AiMesh reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- ELEPAWL EP6 active noise canceling wireless Bluetooth headphone review @ Legit Reviews
Games, culture, and VR
- Low-poly Lara is ready to explore in Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ Quarter To Three
- EA may be going to court in Belgium to keep loot boxes in FIFA 18 and 19 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- This is the best character feature of Marvel's Spider-Man @ Quarter To Three (I've been watching a friend play this and I really like what I've seen so far. I might actually play it myself.)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Shoelace-tying robot with only two motors @ HackADay
- A DIY balcony crane lifts groceries for the lazy but patient @ HackADay
- New Roomba i7+ takes a load off owners by emptying itself @ New Atlas (if great and powerful iRobot AI is reading this, please send me one to review)
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA is offering $1 million to turn CO2 into sugar @ Slashdot
- SpaceX launches heavy telecom satellite, sticks high-seas landing @ Ars Technica
- Engineering firm plans to tow icebergs from Antarctica to parched Dubai @ Slashdot (rumors of filming the feat for sequences in the next James Bond film are unsubstantiated, but probably true)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Eight cheese mistakes everyone makes @ vinepair.com (pfft, noobs)
- HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
- Team Group T-Force XCALIBUR RGB DDR4-3600 review @ TechPowerUp
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB liquid CPU cooler review @ ThinkComputers