Tuesday deals: an Adata SX8200 960-GB NVMe drive for $204 and more

There are some sweet solid-state storage sales today, and the first one is the Adata XPG SX8200 960-GB drive. This NVMe gumstick can push up to 3200 MB/s when doing sequential reads, and up to 1700 MB/s when writing. We very much liked this drive's smaller sibling when we reviewed it. You can have the 960-GB unit for just $203.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15.

Our second deal of the day also happens to come from the same company. The Adata SU650 960-GB solid-state drive is more than roomy enough for your games library. The SSD can go as fast as 520 MB/s for reads and 440 MB/s when writing. Those specs and the fact that the drive lacks a DRAM cache won't set the world on fire, but the price very well might: only $114.75 at Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15.

Next up, a pair of fine motherboards. The first is the Asus Prime X470-Pro. This Ryzen-ready board has a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports on its back panel, Intel-powered Ethernet, and two M.2 sockets. Like any self-respecting mobo these days, it also has metal wrappings around the main PCIe slots, a Realtek S1220A audio codec, and a splash of RGB LED lighting. Grab it for just $139.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCPYEE59.

Slab of circuits #2: the Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7. This is a high-end Coffee Lake affair with all the bells and enough whistles for a soccer match. There's metal pretty much everywhere: on the big PCIe slots, around the RAM slots, and on the copious heatsinks, namely the one atop the VRM. You get three M.2 sockets, one of the best-sounding audio soultions around with a Realtek ALC1220 codec coupled with an ESS Sabre 9018 DAC, Intel- and Killer-made Ethernet controllers, and enough RGB LEDs to make for a vaporwave-neon city if you photo the board up close. A mobo like this usually runs you a tidy sum, but Newegg's currently selling it for $199.99 with the cart code EMCPYEE62.

Intel's Coffee Lake chips are speedy and cool, but not always affordable. Thankfully that's not the case today with the Core i7-8700 processor and its six cores, twelve threads, and mighty 4.6-GHz turbo clock. Whereas this chip would usually cost you well above $300, you can pick it up from Amazon for just $279.99.

It's been a while since we've had a deal for speedy spinning storage, but that particular drought ends today. Newegg's selling a two-pack of mega-fast HGST Deskstar NAS 6-TB drives, for a grand total of 12 TB of room—enoug for about 1/5 of your cheese picture library. You can grab the matched set for $299.99 from Newegg, or $50 off the regular price.

