Nvidia 399.24 driver stands in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives this week, and Nvidia is ready with version 399.24 of its Game Ready drivers. The final entry in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy features a great deal of Nvidia-powered eye candy, and the title will eventually serve as a showcase for real-time ray-traced shadows, courtesy of GeForce RTX cards, with a post-launch patch. For now, though, gamers who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition or Croft Edition of the game can get their systems ready to roll for their 48 hours of early access to Lara Croft's trek into Mayan legend.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider isn't the only title Nvidia is getting ready for with version 399.24, of course. Folks looking to join the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 open beta or hit the race track with Assetto Corsa Competizione's early-access period will also want to update their PCs with this software.

Any graphics driver comes with its own list of fixes and open issues. Most prominent in column A of version 399.24 is a change that fixes an issue that Nvidia describes as "game performance drops in half when moving from 16 core/32 thread CPU to 32 core/64 thread CPU." That fix apparently is for performance issues with the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, even if it's not called out by name.

PC Perspective has already tested the patch with that chip and found that it indeed improves performance in games with all 32 of its cores enabled. Some titles like Far Cry 5 apparently require further attention, however. If you're still on a Core 2 Duo or Core 2 Quad system and have had trouble installing Nvidia's latest drivers, the company says you should now be able to do so with this release.

Among the open issues for this release, Nvidia says GeForce GTX 1060 cards could cause AV receivers to switch to stereo output after five seconds of audio idle. Users might observe graphical corruption of cursors in Firefox after hovering on some links. Gamers with exotic motherboards that multiply PCIe lanes using PLX switches might observe DPC watchdog violations at random with this release, and monitoring power usage through some hardware-monitoring tools might cause stutter and hitches.

If you haven't already downloaded Nvidia's latest driver through GeForce Experience, the latest and greatest Game Ready software is available direct from Nvidia's website.