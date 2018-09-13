Roald Dahl Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- New GeForce driver fixes performance issue: Threadripper 2990WX tested @ PC Perspective
- Ballistix Sport AT Gaming DDR4 RGB 32GB 3000 MHz review @ Guru3D
- XSPC TX360 ultra-thin radiator review @ TechPowerUp
- The MSI Z370-A Pro motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- TF2 Pyro dodgeball looks like a blast @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Teens would rather text their friends than talk to them in person, poll shows @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Disassembling mouse sensors for tracking tongues @ HackADay
- Cryptocurrency's 80 percent plunge is now worse than the dot-com crash @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA may sell corporate naming rights for rockets, spacecraft @ Slashdot
- NASA's "game changing" foldable heat shield makes first flight @ New Atlas
- Amazon is stuffing its search results pages with ads @ Slashdot (looks like someone just figured out how the internet works)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Hershey to buy cheese puffs maker Pirate Brands for $420 million @ cnbc.com (hold on, the $2.5 billion cheese puff market?)