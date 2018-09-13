Roald Dahl Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. New GeForce driver fixes performance issue: Threadripper 2990WX tested @ PC Perspective
  2. Ballistix Sport AT Gaming DDR4 RGB 32GB 3000 MHz review @ Guru3D
  3. XSPC TX360 ultra-thin radiator review @ TechPowerUp
  4. The MSI Z370-A Pro motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. TF2 Pyro dodgeball looks like a blast @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Teens would rather text their friends than talk to them in person, poll shows @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Disassembling mouse sensors for tracking tongues @ HackADay
  2. Cryptocurrency's 80 percent plunge is now worse than the dot-com crash @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA may sell corporate naming rights for rockets, spacecraft @ Slashdot
  2. NASA's "game changing" foldable heat shield makes first flight @ New Atlas
  3. Amazon is stuffing its search results pages with ads @ Slashdot (looks like someone just figured out how the internet works)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Hershey to buy cheese puffs maker Pirate Brands for $420 million @ cnbc.com (hold on, the $2.5 billion cheese puff market?)
