Thursday deals: a Dell G5 laptop with a GTX 1060 for $879.99 and more

Hello there, folks! First off, you can start by clicking this link here for a live stream before immediately hitting the mute button. Join us in marveling at the effect hurricane Florence is having on a camera at the Frying Pan Shoals light. The sight is scary but impressive. Oh, and by the way, you're okay to tell me "happy birthday." Here are my gifts to you in return.

Our leading deal today should make any mobile gamer on the go happy. The Dell G5 gaming laptop (G5587-5542BLK) we have on display today packs an Intel Core i5-8300H processor paired with a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB Max-Q graphics card and 16 GB of RAM. The storage allotment comprises a 256-GB solid-state drive and a 1-TB spinner. Last but not least, the display is a 15.6" 1920x1080 unit with an IPS panel. Folks, if there ever was a perfectly-balanced machine, this is it right here, and Walmart will let you have it for the measly amount of $879.99. Hurry up and grab it.

Next up, a pack for PC builders-to-be. The Ryzen 2600 CPU and its six cores and twelve threads need absolutely no introduction. The Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming motherboard is a fine home for that chip, thanks to its USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, metal-clad main PCIe slots, Intel-powered Ethernet, and two M.2 sockets. There's also a Realtek S1220A audio codec, onboard RGB LED lighting, and a built-in I/O shield. Newegg will hand you both items for $258.65, or $30 off the regular total.

We're ever so happy to see RAM prices dropping further, and we think you'll be too. The Adata XPG Gaming D10 16-GB kit of two 3200 MT/s DIMMs is as solid as they come, and it's selling for $149.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code ELDORADO. That price is already pretty good, but Rakuten will give you 20% back in shop points, or $31.80 that you can apply on a further purchase. That, may friends, can make the final tally just $118.19—one heck of a deal.

If you're like me and have a distinct need for gobs of RAM, you'd do well to look at this G.Skill Trident Z 32-GB kit with two 16-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. The sticks are speedy and stylish, and you'll still have two DIMM slots empty for further expansion on most motherboards. Take them home for $279.99 from Newegg.

There's no person on this earth who's not fond of big, high-resolution displays, and we happen to have a pair of those. The first is the LG 27BK85U-W. This 27" monitor uses a 3840x2160 IPS panel that's capable of hitting 410 cd/m² and has FreeSync support. LG says this unit can properly interpret HDR10 content, and there's USB Type-C connectivity on tap along with a rather fetching stand that includes height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Take this pixel pack home for just $499.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCPYES43.

If you prefer an even bigger monitor, check out the Acer ET322QK. At a whopping 32 inches across, it should be an imposing sight upon every desk. The VA panel has a healthy contrast ratio of 3000:1, and Acer claims it's good for 10-bit output. Maximum brightness is 300 cd/m², a good figure for a display this big. Accoutrements include built-in speakers and FreeSync support. Take this big box home for a stupid-low $319.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCPYES42.

