Radeon Software gears up to raid some tombs with version 18.9.1

AMD is getting its graphics cards ready for Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.1. Along with support for the ultimate entry in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, AMD's latest software is also optimized for Stardock's Star Control: Origins, "a space role-playing game in which you command Earth's first interstellar starship on a mission to save the Earth from hostile alien empires." SC:O arrives September 20, and as one of the games that comes bundled with recent AMD graphics cards, there are doubtless more than a few Radeon gamers raring to gear up for it.

On top of those optimizations, Radeon Software 18.9.1 includes a bevy of fixes. FreeSync will now work as expected in Monster Hunter: World. The Radeon Settings context menu option will reliably appear once AMD drivers are installed. AMD Link will now connect to host systems on Android Pie devices. Radeon Settings will no longer pop up an error related to version mismatches. Cursor and system lag should no longer appear when two or more displays are connected to a Radeon graphics card and one is powered off. Finally, folks who want to record gameplay from DX12 titles should enjoy smooth sailling with Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 390-series graphics cards.

Every rose has its thorn, and Radeon Software 18.9.1 includes some thorns of its own. Ryzen APU users might see a black screen when downgrading to previous Radeon Software versions. AMD recommends those users perform a clean install of any previous Radeon Software package. RX Vega cards might exhibit high memory clocks at idle with this driver, and systems with more than 16 CPU cores might randomly reboot during installation when a user upgrades from software versions older than Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.8.1. AMD recommends a clean install for those users, as well.

Users interested in getting the latest Radeon Software version can look for the upgrade through Radeon Settings or download the driver using AMD's software-selection helper site.