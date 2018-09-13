Nvidia welcomes nine more games to the DLSS party

Ahead of the September 20 launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards with Turing GPUs inside, more and more game developers are signing up to take advantage of those cards' unique capabilities. Today, the company reports that nine more games have joined the Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) fold. DLSS promises crisp image quality from Turing graphics cards with lower performance impacts than multisampled antialiasing or other similar techniques. Here's the list of the latest round of games that will support DLSS, courtesy of Nvidia:
- Darksiders III from Gunfire Games / THQ Nordic
- Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna from KeokeN Interactive
- Fear The Wolves from Vostok Games / Focus Home Interactive
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice from Ninja Theory
- KINETIK from Hero Machine Studios
- Outpost Zero from Symmetric Games / tinyBuild Games
- Overkill's The Walking Dead from Overkill Software / Starbreeze Studios
- SCUM from Gamepires / Devolver Digital
- Stormdivers from Housemarque
That list joins 16 titles that have already promised DLSS support on Turing cards:
- Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard
- Atomic Heart from Mundfish
- Dauntless from Phoenix Labs
- Final Fantasy XV from Square Enix
- Fractured Lands from Unbroken Studios
- Hitman 2 from IO Interactive/Warner Bros.
- Islands of Nyne from Define Human Studios
- Justice from NetEase
- JX3 from Kingsoft
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds from PUBG Corp.
- Remnant: From the Ashes from Arc Games
- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass from Croteam/Devolver Digital
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal/Crystal Dynamics/Nixxes
- The Forge Arena from Freezing Raccoon Studios
- We Happy Few from Compulsion Games / Gearbox
While some of Nvidia's RTX hybrid-rendering features are incorporated in games that are still a long ways off, it appears gamers upgrading to GeForce RTX cards will have plenty of DLSS-ready titles to try when they fire up the cards' tensor cores soon, if nothing else.
Separately, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated that the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are ready to power 4K gaming experiences at 60 FPS or better in his GTC Japan keynote. While the company' s supporting slide on this point is as vague as ever, it reiterates the fact that Nvidia expects these cards to be used primarily to power the glut of inexpensive 4K displays we've seen of late rather than lower-resolution, higher-refresh-rate experiences. We're waiting to see whether GeForce RTX cards hold up their end of the bargain next week, but the company has certainly set high expectations for its next generation of products.