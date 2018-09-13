Nvidia welcomes nine more games to the DLSS party

Ahead of the September 20 launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards with Turing GPUs inside, more and more game developers are signing up to take advantage of those cards' unique capabilities. Today, the company reports that nine more games have joined the Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) fold. DLSS promises crisp image quality from Turing graphics cards with lower performance impacts than multisampled antialiasing or other similar techniques. Here's the list of the latest round of games that will support DLSS, courtesy of Nvidia:

That list joins 16 titles that have already promised DLSS support on Turing cards:

While some of Nvidia's RTX hybrid-rendering features are incorporated in games that are still a long ways off, it appears gamers upgrading to GeForce RTX cards will have plenty of DLSS-ready titles to try when they fire up the cards' tensor cores soon, if nothing else.



Source: Nvidia

Separately, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated that the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are ready to power 4K gaming experiences at 60 FPS or better in his GTC Japan keynote. While the company' s supporting slide on this point is as vague as ever, it reiterates the fact that Nvidia expects these cards to be used primarily to power the glut of inexpensive 4K displays we've seen of late rather than lower-resolution, higher-refresh-rate experiences. We're waiting to see whether GeForce RTX cards hold up their end of the bargain next week, but the company has certainly set high expectations for its next generation of products.