In the lab: Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2080

We're still working up our discussion of the architecture behind Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards and their Turing GPUs, but I'm taking a short breather to show you the GeForce RTX Founders Edition cards themselves. Say hello to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition, fresh from its box:

Nvidia's first dual-fan, open-style cooler is a knockout, if you ask me. Everything you see that's silver is metal, and the "wrap-around" design of the front and back plates is gorgeous.

The RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 Founders Editions are largely the same externally, save for different markings on the central black plastic section and on their backplates. They're as long as one another and use the same cooler underneath their duo of fans. The RTX 2080 Ti needs two eight-pin power connectors, while the RTX 2080 has a six-pin-and-eight-pin plug pair.

Here's another look at that wrap-around backplate design. Undeniably classy cards, these. The RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition seems to be sold out practically everywhere, but you can still get in line for an RTX 2080 Founders Edition at Best Buy for its $800 suggested price.