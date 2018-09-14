Nvidia delays RTX 2080 Ti general availability to September 27

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti were meant to be available starting next Friday, September 20, both to pre-order customers and on e-tail and retail shelves. Whether because of overwhelming demand or some other hitch, folks who haven't already gotten in line for the most powerful Turing card will need to wait an extra week to get their hands on one. In a community update posted to its forums, Nvidia says that RTX 2080 Ti cards will be available to all starting September 27. Pre-order customers can expect their RTX 2080 Tis to ship sometime between September 20 and September 27.

While RTX 2080s have been reasonably easy to get in line for via pre-orders even today, RTX 2080 Tis have been scarce as hens' teeth everywhere we've looked. Whatever the reason for the delay on the RTX 2080 Ti, it isn't affecting RTX 2080 customers. Those cards will hit store shelves and pre-order customers' doorsteps starting September 20 as scheduled. Those who were on the fence about dropping $1000 or more on the highest-end Turing card will get a little more time to think about it, if nothing else.