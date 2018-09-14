In the lab: Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G

Nvidia's Founders Edition RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards were the first Turing cards to hit the doorstep at the TR labs, but our first taste of Gigabyte's custom touches on the RTX 2080 wasn't far behind.

The company has outfitted its RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G with a beefy two-and-a-half-slot heatsink that moves cooling air using three fans.

Core and memory clocks on this pixel-pusher are still a mystery, but we can confidently say that if you want RGB LEDs to coordinate with the rest of your build or a more aggressive style than the dressed-to-impress Founders Edition cards, this Gigabyte card could be just the ticket.

