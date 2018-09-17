MyDigitalSSD M2X enclosure hooks up NVMe SSDs to USB 3.1 Gen 2

If you've built a PC in the last few years, you've probably come across the name MyDigitalSSD. If you haven't, the company sells a wide range of affordable SSDs in all sorts of form factors. Now, MyDigitalSSD is bringing high-performance storage outside of the PC with its M2X USB 3.1 Gen 2 M.2 SSD enclosure.

The idea here is simple: a small aluminum box with an M-key M.2 connector inside. You install your NVMe M.2 SSD—one up to 8 cm in length—and then hook up the enclosure to a USB port. The enclosure's own connection is a USB Type-C port, and it works when connected to anything from USB 2.0 all the way up to USB 3.1 Gen 2.

Thanks to USB-Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP) support, the M2X should offer high performance for externally-attached storage, even if it's not using Thunderbolt 3 like Samsung's Portable SSD X5. When connected to a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, the M2X can offer full 10-Gbps connectivity to the SSD inside courtesy of a USB 3.1 Gen 2-to-PCIe 3.0 x2 bridge. Of course, MyDigitalSSD doesn't talk performance numbers, since actual speeds will depend on the drive you put in the M2X.

The enclosure is fully bus-powered, and its aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink for speedy SSDs. MyDigitalSSD includes foot-long cables in both USB Type-C and USB Type-A variants, as well as the necessary mounting screws to put your gumstick inside. The one catch is that the M2X only works with NVMe SSDs—not SATA drives. If you've got an NVMe SSD you need to hook up externally, the M2X is available now at Amazon for $40.