Fractal Design tempered-glass panels let you fenestrate your case

Tell me, gerbils. Do you find that your sleek Fractal Design case just doesn't quite have as much pizzazz as you'd like it to? Maybe the poultice for that particular itch is a good helping of steel-backed tempered glass. The Nordic case folks just released a couple of window upgrade kits that fit a good number of its older cases.

The kits fit two case families from the firm. The first one fits the Define R5 enclosure, while the second can be slapped on the Define S, Define R4, Core 3300, or Core 3500-series chassis. Both panel variations are the same save for fitment. The lightly-tinted tempered glass sheet sits atop a steel frame, giving the window a seamless look without any protruding thumbscrews.

Much like with the Ford Model T, the only available color is black. Fractal Design says that makes the upgrade panels good fits for black, Blackout, and Titanium variants of its relevant chassis. Users aren't limited to just one panel, either. The window upgrade kits favor no particular side and will happily go onto the left or right chassis openings—or both, even.

Fractal Design says the window service packs are available immediately. Those with a sudden urge to fenestrate their computer can grab either version of the kit from Newegg. The model for the Define R5 will set buyers back $30. The version for the Define S, R4, Core 3300, and Core 3500 cases also goes for $30 but is currently listed as out of stock at the moment.