National Cheeseburger Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Legit Reviews exclusive: Lisa Pearce interview on Intel graphics software @ Legit Reviews
- SilverStone NJ450-SXL silent power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Gigabyte B450 I Aorus Pro WiFi review @ bit-tech
- AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K (GC573) review @ Hexus
- Riotoro Builder 500W review @ JonnyGuru
- Team Group T-Force Vulcan Gaming SODIMM 4x 8 GB DDR4-2666 review @ TechPowerUp
- Acer Predator X27 review @ TechSpot
- The ASRock B360M-ITX/ac motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Nintendo Switch cloud save data disappears if you cancel subscription @ Ars Technica
- Space Base flushes Machi Koro out the airlock @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Cat robot's secret to slim legs? Banish the motors! @ HackADay
- Wind-Blaster: haptic feedback that'll make you recoil @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- One small step for a space elevator @ HackADay
- NASA isn't going to pay for the BFR, so Musk charts a new course @ Ars Technica (my youngest daughter will be about 7-10 years old if this happens as scheduled, few things could make me more excited than witnessing this with her at that age)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Cut the cheese not your fingers with these 3 handheld graters @ bustle.com