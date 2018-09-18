National Cheeseburger Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


You can has.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Legit Reviews exclusive: Lisa Pearce interview on Intel graphics software @ Legit Reviews
  2. SilverStone NJ450-SXL silent power supply review @ PC Perspective
  3. Gigabyte B450 I Aorus Pro WiFi review @ bit-tech
  4. AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K (GC573) review @ Hexus
  5. Riotoro Builder 500W review @ JonnyGuru
  6. Team Group T-Force Vulcan Gaming SODIMM 4x 8 GB DDR4-2666 review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Acer Predator X27 review @ TechSpot
  8. The ASRock B360M-ITX/ac motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Nintendo Switch cloud save data disappears if you cancel subscription @ Ars Technica
  2. Space Base flushes Machi Koro out the airlock @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Cat robot's secret to slim legs? Banish the motors! @ HackADay
  2. Wind-Blaster: haptic feedback that'll make you recoil @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. One small step for a space elevator @ HackADay
  2. NASA isn't going to pay for the BFR, so Musk charts a new course @ Ars Technica (my youngest daughter will be about 7-10 years old if this happens as scheduled, few things could make me more excited than witnessing this with her at that age)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Cut the cheese not your fingers with these 3 handheld graters @ bustle.com
