Logitech K600 TV Keyboard takes the pain out of smart-TV control

Ah, the old days when smart TVs were nascent, and everyone and their dog was not-so-happily enjoying having to type out website addresses and cat video searches using nothing but a dinky TV remote. Logitech doesn't want anyone to suffer through that ever again, as it's just let loose the K600 TV Keyboard.

On the surface, this particular keyboard might look like a spruced-up and prettied-up wireless affair, but there's more than meets the eye. For starters, the keyboard is compatible with smart TVs from multiple vendors including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Philips. That means you can use the keyboard with no fuss on supported models to navigate menus and type in text.

Those tasks are made easy thanks to the presence of both a circular touchpad and a dedicated D-pad. The K600 works as a regular wireless keyboard with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices, too. The keyboard can be connected to up to three devices at any point, and users can switch between them with a keystroke. Connectivity options include Bluetooth (with support for the LE standard) and Logitech's own Unifying Receiver.

Logitech says that the two-AAA-battery load-out should be good for a year's worth of usage, and that the K600 should be usable up to 15 meters away from its connected device. The unit measures 0.8" x 14.4" x 4.6" (2 cm x 36.7 cm x 11.7 cm) and weighs 1.1 lb (500 g). Interested buyers can check out TV compatibility on this here website, or look into the K600's setup process by clicking here.

The Logitech K600 TV Keyboard should be available this month for $70. Pre-orders are available right away directly at the company's website.