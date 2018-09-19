Sony PlayStation Classic set to arrive with FF7 and Tekken 3 in tow

We bet that more than a few fine folks frequenting this fantastic site will probably be hit by a wave of nostalgia after reading this bit of news. Riding on the coattails of Nintendo, Sega, and Atari, Sony's set to release the PlayStation Classic, a minified take on the much-loved original PlayStation console, all ready to go with preloaded games.

Sony says the included game lineup includes Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 (yes!), Ridge Racer Type 4, Wild Arms, and Jumping Flash. The company says the full list will be revealed later, but that a total of 20 titles will be included with the console. The Classic is 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and comes with two controllers—just the ticket for those Tekken 3 beat-downs. Remember, no Eddy! On that note, I really hope Sony implemented save points somehow. As much as loved Final Fantasy VII, it's a horrible slog without them.

It doesn't look like fans will be able to play their existing CD titles, though, as the "Open" button atop the console is apparently meant for "changing virtual CDs," and the Classic's diminutive dimensions preclude room for silver discs. There's also no word on if or how gamers will be able to get a hold of additional games. The console comes with an HDMI output cable and a USB power cable. The unit itself is powered via USB, so people can run it off any USB port or charger as long as it's capable of delivering 1 A of current. No power adapter is included.

Retro-gamers can get their hands on the PlayStation Classic for $100 (or 100€ in Europe) when it arrives on December 3, a day that will mark the 24th anniversary of the original PlayStation in Japan. Stateside preorders are already available at Walmart, Best Buy, and Gamestop.