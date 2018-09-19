GeForce 411.63 drivers bring the letters R, T, and X to you

Say, gerbils. Did you have any idea that Nvidia just released some new graphics cards? Yeah, I was pretty surprised too. The folks in green have released version 411.63 of their GeForce drivers with support for GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 graphics cards in advance of tomorrow's official launch for the general public.

Besides support for the monster graphics cards, the new release has game-specific support for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, and FIFA 19. Graphics developers will also be happy to know that there's support for CUDA 10, Vulkan HDR, and (naturally) the Nvidia RTX software platform in this latest version.

Those lucky or nutty enough to be wrangling two graphics cards at once will be pleased to know that there are now SLI profiles for HOB, Lake Ridden, NieR:Automata, Northgard, Pure Farming 2018, Raid: World War II, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and TT Isle of Man.

Users keeping tabs on their GPU's power usage will be happy to know that doing so will no longer cause micro-stuttering. Monster Hunter: World players will find that their frame rates suddenly shot up with this release, while those part of The Division will no longer see graphical corruption when Nvidia Gameworks settings are applied. G-Sync now works in Planetside 2, and Archicad should no longer crash when using OpenGL. All three people with multiple GTX 1080 Tis on motherboards with PLX chips please stand up and cheer, as you should no longer see DPC watchdog violation errors.

Alas, it's not all good news. Those lucky enough to own a Turing card might find corruption in Photoshop CC after increasing image size. Netflix 4K playback won't be available when using an USB-C-to-HDMI connection, too, and the Final Fantasy XV benchmark will exit with an error when running it in DLSS mode (there's a workaround for that, though). GeForce GTX 1060 owners will find that connected AV receivers will switch to stereo mode five seconds after audio playback stops. Mouse cursors might show up a little funky when hovering over certain links in Firefox, and Windows Media Player on notebooks might crash when it's run on an IGP after setting a Nvidia's card to high-performance mode.

Gerbils foaming at the mouth for some new driver action can click here to download Nvidia's latest software, or perhaps apply rodent pressure to this link and read the release notes. GeForce Experience users should see the new driver pop up in the application right away.