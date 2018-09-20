Punch Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


A literal punch to the gut to complement Nvidia's $1,200 figurative one.

Turing Tales

  1. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti review @ PC Perspective
  2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 Founders Edition reviews @ bit-tech
  3. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X TRIO review @ Guru3D
  4. Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RoG Strix review @ Guru3D
  5. Nvidia RTX 2080 Founders Edition review & benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 review @ Hexus
  7. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 benchmarks @ HotHardware
  8. Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition 11GB review @ KitGuru
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 benchmark review @ Legit Reviews
  10. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  11. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Duke 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  12. Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti STRIX OC 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  13. Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming Pro OC 8 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  14. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 & 2080 Ti review @ TechSpot
  15. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti & RTX 2080 Founders Edition review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The newest ESPN cover athlete is a Fortnite streamer @ Quarter To Three
  2. Show that Sega Saturn save battery who’s boss @ HackADay

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Soldering like it’s 205 BC @ HackADay
  2. Multipurpose robotic skins bring stuffed animals to life @ New Atlas
  3. iRobot i7+ initial impressions @ TechCrunch (hmm, maybe I should get one of these instead of a 2080 Ti)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Space cleanup net successfully captures first "debris" in orbit @ New Atlas
  2. Robotic fruit fly won’t eat your fruit @ HackADay
  3. NASA's Solar Parker Probe snaps first image on its way to "touch the Sun" @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. I bite my string cheese, and I won't apologize for that @ thedailymeal.com (bite, peel, I string both ways)
