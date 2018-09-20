Thursday deals: a 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s RAM for $130 and more

A fair day to thee, gerbils. All the hubbub on the interweb right now is about Nvidia's RTX graphics cards, and it's not likely to die anytime soon. Despite the undeniable speed of Nvidia's new offerings, we bet that value-conscious buyers are wondering how the new release will affect component pricing. Have no fear, for we're here twice a week with deals posts to answer that particular question. Have a look at today's selection.

Rejoice, for over the past couple weeks, there's been a sharp dip in RAM pricing. Exhibit A today is the Team Group T-Force Dark 16-GB set of DDR4 DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. Their heatsinks are rather loud but probably effective, and the pack will only set you back $129.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCPYRP53.

Just yesterday I was doing some serious virtual machine wrangling and contemplating the acquisition of a speedy NMVe SSD so that my machine doesn't keel over from lack of random I/O. One potential candidate for that task would definitely be the HP EX920 1-TB NVMe drive. This byte stick can push up to 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1800 MB/s when writing. Newegg will hand it to you for just $229.99—or 23 cents a gigabyte for super-fast storage.

It may be the case that you're looking for a chassis, and today we have two. The first one is the Fractal Design Define R6 enclosure with a tempered-glass window and clad in a gunmetal-gray finish. It comes with three quiet 140-mm fans and has enough room for nearly any build you can conjure. The case is going for just $109.99 at Newegg, making it a no-brainer purchase.

If Fractal Design's styling just isn't your think, you can check out the Phanteks Enthoo Pro TG instead. This full-tower enclosure has integrated RGB LED lighting, a tempered-glass window, and enough nooks and crannies to store both your PC components and your grandma's sewing kit. You can order one of these for $99.99 from Newegg right now.

We haven't seen many superb deals on power supplies lately, but we just spotted one that's worthy of inclusion in our post. The EVGA Supernova 850 PQ is rated 80 Plus Platinum for power efficiency, uses Japan-made capacitors, and comes with a 135-mm fan. You also get enough power connectors for just about any build and a 12-year warranty if you register the unit with EVGA. Bring this juice box home for $99.99 from Newegg.

Lastly, a sweet high-resolution monitor. The Dell U2718Q is a 27" IPS monitor with a resolution of 3840x2160. The manufacturer says the contrast ratio is a healthy 1300:1 and that there's support for HDR10 on tap. The panel's bezels are strikingly slim, and the included stand offers height and pivot adjustments. Take this monitor home for $419.99 from Newegg.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.