Asus fires a volley of GeForce RTX 2070 cards

Right now, most gerbils are probably talking about Nvidia's high-end GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 graphics cards. Those pixel-pushers command pretty high prices, though, and we figure that more than a couple of you are waiting for the more sensibly priced RTX 2070. Asus knows that, and it's displaying its stable of GeForce RTX 2070 cards to the world.

Asus' RTX 2070s come in three main variations: ROG Strix, Dual, and Turbo. The ROG Strix cards have a three-fan, three-slot wrap-around cooler with a baseplate that Asus says is ten times flatter than "traditional heat spreaders." The company sasy the "wing-blade" fans atop the Strix cards use smaller fan hubs than previous generations' and are more resistant to dust ingress. The Strix cards also include onboard RGB LED lighting and two four-pin fan headers so that budding enthusiasts can have their system cooling easily respond to GPU temperatures.

The Dual GeForce RTX 2070s, much like their name implies, use a dual-fan cooler. The whole apparatus still takes up three case slots, and Asus remarks that its fin surface area is 50% larger compared to the corresponding previous-gen cooler. Like the ROG Strix offerings, the Dual cards also have a metal backplate.

Those looking to add a substantial amount of RTX firepower to Mini-ITX and other compact builds also have something to look forward to. The Asus Turbo RTX 2070 uses a blower-style cooler with a generously sized 80-mm axial fan (up from 60 mm in previous-gen cards). The company says it's tweaked both the shroud and I/O plate designs so that both air intake and exhaust are improved.

Much like with the rest of the manufacturer GeForce RTX announcements, there's no word on clock speeds for any of the cards. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 comes in regular, Advanced, and OC variations. Likewise, the Dual RTX 2070s come in standard trim, Advanced, and OC versions. As for the Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 2070, there's but a single-but-effective take on it.

Asus says its GeForce RTX 2070s will be available in Q4 2018. There's no word on pricing yet.