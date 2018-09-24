HyperX Savage Exo wraps SSD speed in a light and portable body

More and more external SSDs are bringing desktop-class performance to portable enclosures, and HyperX is getting in on the game with its Savage Exo. This external bit bucket pairs 3D TLC NAND media with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface for sequential speeds of up to 500 MB/s for reads and 480 MB/s for writes.

The Savage Exo itself uses a USB Type-C port to connect to PCs and Macs as general-purpose storage, and HyperX says the drive can also be used with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles to expand their capacities. The drive weighs just 56 grams, and it'll come in 480-GB and 960-GB sizes.

The Savage Exo is available now anywhere HyperX products are sold at $219 for the 480-GB model and $419 for the 960-GB model. We didn't see the drive at any of our favorite e-tailers yet, but you can buy a Savage Exo direct from HyperX today.