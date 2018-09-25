Comic Book Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ PC Perspective
- Thermaltake Level 20 XT review @ bit-tech
- Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix OC 8G review @ Guru3D
- NVLink RTX 2080 Ti Benchmark: x16/x16 vs. x8 & GTX 1080 Ti SLI @ Gamers Nexus
- GeForce RTX 2080 overclocking preview with Scanner @ HardOCP
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming review @ Hexus
- NZXT E500 500W review @ JonnyGuru
- 160 MHz Wi-Fi channels: friend or foe? @ SmallNetBuilder
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti PCI-Express scaling @ TechPowerUp
- The i-Rocks Pilot K70E capacitive gaming keyboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Box forts for adults: best practices and design strategies @ HackADay
- Telltale might get to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- This is how 'the bird' wound up in Tales from the Borderlands @ Quarter To Three
- Netflix still considering Stranger Things game project, possibly without Telltale @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Feeding dogs over Twitch is latest e-sport craze @ HackADay
- Home security camera won't waste time recording feline intruders @ New Atlas
- Make an electric skateboard for your cat @ HackADay
- Greasing robot hands: variable friction makes robo-mitts more like our own @ HackADay (well worth watching)
Science, technology, and space news
- Why scientists gave ecstasy to octopuses @ New Atlas
- Move over, great whites—basking sharks like jumping, too @ New Atlas
- Two Japanese robots are now happily hopping on an asteroid @ Ars Technica
- Fish-catching praying mantis surprises scientists @ New Atlas (just when they thought it was safe to stay in the water)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Human history: brought to you by wine, cheese and bread @ bloomberg.com
- HyperX Fury RGB SSD 480GB review @ Legit Reviews