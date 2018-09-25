Comic Book Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I was never into comic books, but I'm glad we have them to thank for various awesome movies and games.

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ PC Perspective
  2. Thermaltake Level 20 XT review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix OC 8G review @ Guru3D
  4. NVLink RTX 2080 Ti Benchmark: x16/x16 vs. x8 & GTX 1080 Ti SLI @ Gamers Nexus
  5. GeForce RTX 2080 overclocking preview with Scanner @ HardOCP
  6. EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming review @ Hexus
  7. NZXT E500 500W review @ JonnyGuru
  8. 160 MHz Wi-Fi channels: friend or foe? @ SmallNetBuilder
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti PCI-Express scaling @ TechPowerUp
  10. The i-Rocks Pilot K70E capacitive gaming keyboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Box forts for adults: best practices and design strategies @ HackADay
  2. Telltale might get to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. This is how 'the bird' wound up in Tales from the Borderlands @ Quarter To Three
  4. Netflix still considering Stranger Things game project, possibly without Telltale @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Feeding dogs over Twitch is latest e-sport craze @ HackADay
  2. Home security camera won't waste time recording feline intruders @ New Atlas
  3. Make an electric skateboard for your cat @ HackADay
  4. Greasing robot hands: variable friction makes robo-mitts more like our own @ HackADay (well worth watching)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Why scientists gave ecstasy to octopuses @ New Atlas
  2. Move over, great whites—basking sharks like jumping, too @ New Atlas
  3. Two Japanese robots are now happily hopping on an asteroid @ Ars Technica
  4. Fish-catching praying mantis surprises scientists @ New Atlas (just when they thought it was safe to stay in the water)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Human history: brought to you by wine, cheese and bread @ bloomberg.com
  2. HyperX Fury RGB SSD 480GB review @ Legit Reviews
