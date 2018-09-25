Comic Book Day Shortbread



I was never into comic books, but I'm glad we have them to thank for various awesome movies and games.

PC hardware and computing

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio review @ PC Perspective Thermaltake Level 20 XT review @ bit-tech Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix OC 8G review @ Guru3D NVLink RTX 2080 Ti Benchmark: x16/x16 vs. x8 & GTX 1080 Ti SLI @ Gamers Nexus GeForce RTX 2080 overclocking preview with Scanner @ HardOCP EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming review @ Hexus NZXT E500 500W review @ JonnyGuru 160 MHz Wi-Fi channels: friend or foe? @ SmallNetBuilder Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti PCI-Express scaling @ TechPowerUp The i-Rocks Pilot K70E capacitive gaming keyboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

Box forts for adults: best practices and design strategies @ HackADay Telltale might get to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season @ Rock Paper Shotgun This is how 'the bird' wound up in Tales from the Borderlands @ Quarter To Three Netflix still considering Stranger Things game project, possibly without Telltale @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Feeding dogs over Twitch is latest e-sport craze @ HackADay Home security camera won't waste time recording feline intruders @ New Atlas Make an electric skateboard for your cat @ HackADay Greasing robot hands: variable friction makes robo-mitts more like our own @ HackADay (well worth watching)

Science, technology, and space news

Why scientists gave ecstasy to octopuses @ New Atlas Move over, great whites—basking sharks like jumping, too @ New Atlas Two Japanese robots are now happily hopping on an asteroid @ Ars Technica Fish-catching praying mantis surprises scientists @ New Atlas (just when they thought it was safe to stay in the water)

