Tuesday deals: 16 GB of 3600 MT/s RAM for $140 and more

Hullo, my dear gerbils! It's exceedingly warm around here at 33°C, and I'm stuck at my desk fishing out deals from the vast swaths of online prices. The things I do for love. While all worthwhile deals in our posts are appetizing by definition, we have a few today that are more than a little nuts. Check'em out.

The first piece in today's puzzle is a 16-GB set of two G.Skill Ripjaws V DIMMs clocked at a whopping 3600 MT/s. The pair is currently going for just $139.99 at Newegg. That right there, folks, is gear that would set you back well over $200 not too long ago. Get it while it's hot.

Next up, a combo with a 16-GB kit of G.Skill's Trident Z RGB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s, plus a Samsung 860 EVO 500-GB solid-state drive. These two items are great for upgrades or new builds both, and they'll cost you but $199.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCXPYRU2. That specific code is limited to Newegg newsletter subscribers.

Ultra-wide displays are quite in vogue these days, and we're here to help outfit your desk with them. Check out the Samsung CF791 first. This curved beastie is 34" across and uses a VA panel with a resolution of 3440x1440 and a quantum dot-LED backlight. The contrast ratio is an exceptionally-good 3000:1, and the company says the display should cover 125% of the sRGB color space. Of more interest to gamers, the refresh rate is 100 Hz and there's support for FreeSync on tap. Get this display for just $579.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code BYD95.

How about a slightly different take on the same concept as the monitor above? The LG 34UM88C-P is likewise an ultra-wide 34", 3440x1440 monitor. The IPS panel in this unit should cover 99% of the sRGB color space. The refresh rate is the standard 60 Hz, but there's FreeSync support on tap. This pixel slab will set you back only $389.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code BCH80.

Deals on big hard drives have gotten rare lately, so we'd like to bring your attention to this here 8-TB Western Digital Elements. It's a simple external drive that simply does the job, and that's just fine by us. Get one for $139.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCPYRU77. That works out to $17.5 a terabyte.

Finally, some juice for you next build. The EVGA SuperNova 850 G3 is as fine a power supply as they come. It has semi-passive cooling, fully-modular cabling with enough PCIe and SATA power ports for just about any machine, and will set you back only $89.99 at Newegg. There's also a $10 rebate card available, and if you register the unit with EVGA you get a free warranty extension to 12 years.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.