Nvidia sets an October 17 release date for the RTX 2070

By now, everyone and their dog has read our reviews covering Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 graphics cards. Their performance potential is pretty massive (particularly with DLSS in play), but the prices they command aren't quite as appetizing as their pixel-pushing prowess. We figure that more than a few of you are eyeing the GeForce RTX 2070 as a potential buy, but there's been no word on its release until now.

Beautiful any way you look at it.



The GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17th. #GraphicsReinvented



Shop starting at $499 ($599 Founders Edition) → https://t.co/ammFWibyFy pic.twitter.com/IsScoXm5rZ — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 25, 2018

As Nvidia's tweet above shows, the company expects GeForce RTX 2070 cards in stores around in just a little over three weeks' time on October 17. The "factory-overclocked" Founders Edition card will go for $599 and is specced for a nominal 1710 MHz boost clock. The plain-jane GeForce RTX 2070 should should come at $499, and its rated clock speed is 1620 MHz. As was the case with Pascal before it, Turing's auto-sensing mojo should push those figures higher as long as thermals and power delivery allow.

As a quick recap, the chip atop the GeForce RTX 1070 has 2304 shader processors, and its 256-bit wide path to 8 GB of GDDR6 is good for 448 GB/s of bandwidth. Nvidia says the card should pull 185 W of juice, which looks like a fairly frugal amount considering the potential horsepower on hand. Interested buyers can preorder a Founder's Edition card directly from Nvidia's store.