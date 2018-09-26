Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G flexes for the camera

Gigabyte has already revealed its first custom takes on the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, but it was only a matter of time before more extreme versions of those cards emerged from the company's Aorus division. Now, a product page for the Aorus RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G has hit Gigabyte's web site, and as we've come to expect from Aorus pixel-pushers, the results are tantalizing.

The Aorus RTX 2080 cooler starts with Gigabyte's so-called "stack fan" cooler, which uses overlapping rotors fixed at different heights to provide room for larger fans without (greatly) increasing the overall size of the graphics card. As anybody sensitive to noise knows, larger, slower-moving fans tend to be better for keeping graphics-card rackets to a minimum, and Gigabyte's trio of 100-mm fans is a welcome sight. The core and memory clocks this cooler unleashes remain to be seen, however.



Source: @AORUS_LATAM

According to Gigabyte's mini-site, the Aorus RTX 2080 follows the Founders Edition card's eight-plus-two-phase power-delivery subsystem, although the company does upgrade the power plugs on this board to a pair of eight-pin inputs versus the six-plus-eight-pin connection on the RTX 2080 FE. LEDs above those plugs will illuminate if there are any power-delivery problems in the course of operation.

The display outputs on the Aorus RTX 2080 look ready to accommodate most multi-monitor setups. The company put three each of DisplayPort and HDMI outputs on this card. They can be used as trios of either DisplayPort or HDMI outs alongside one further connection from the opposite type of plug, for a total of four simultaneous displays. The VirtualLink USB Type-C port remains available at all times.

Befitting a gaming-focused product in 2018, the Aorus RTX cooler features sequential RGB LEDs around each of those 100-mm fans. Gigabyte uses those LEDs to display any of 12 preset lighting effects, ranging from mild to wild. An RGB LED-illuminated Aorus logo on the back of the card leaves no doubt about builders' allegiance. Pricing and availability for this card remain open questions at the moment, but we'll be keeping our eagle eyes open for more info as it arrives.